3BD 2BA Home with picturesque yard off of publicly maintained state side road. Spring is in full swing with the red bud trees and azaleas in full bloom! Large mature trees and a flat yard perfect for entertaining! Low maintenance home with vinyl siding, and double pane windows. Large main level garage with built in workshop. Utility storage built onto the other side of home for extra storage! Inside find a large living space that leads to a spacious kitchen, just off the garage. Kitchen has beautiful cathedral ceilings! Main level laundry! New carpet in 2 bedrooms, and primary bedroom carpeting has been professionally cleaned. Primary has an updated attached bathroom. Additional updated hall bathroom. Hurry and see this home today, before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $214,900
