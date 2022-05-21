3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $215,000

Adorable ranch home on almost two acre lot in Lenoir! No HOA! Luxury vinyl plank throughout. Stacked stone fireplace is focal point of large living room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, a large island/breakfast area, pot filler and black appliances including a modern apron-style sink. Full-size laundry room located off of the Kitchen. Large primary suite with private bath, walk-in closet, double vanity and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms, each with walk-in closets. Lots of storage in Attic with pull down stairs. Retractable awning for side porch offers a great area for outdoor relaxation and quiet conversation. A great home located in a wood lined lot. Ideal location minutes from Hwy 64 and Hwy 321. Convenient to Lenoir, Morganton and Hickory.