3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $218,500

For more information, please contact Lois Leonard at (828) 320-6354 OR Gina Jenkins at (828) 455-0922. Desirable Location, within the Charlesmont neighborhood! A beautiful brick ranch that is the perfect size for your quiet & peaceful enjoyment, yet ample space for family/friends. Open floor plan in main living areas: Encompassing a welcoming Foyer w/ coat closet; Kitchen offers island & full view into the Living Room so you can be actively engaged in conversation & has access to the rear patio; a large Dining Room w/ a gorgeous, brick-encased Fireplace, also where access is provided to the parking areas; Primary suite w/ private Bath offers a single vanity & shower; 2 spacious Guest Bedrooms & a full Bath housing a large linen closet; addtl Utility Closet located in the hallway; Designated Laundry Room; Pull-down for Attic Access. Wood in all main areas, tile in Baths; Ceiling fans in Bedrooms. Lovely rear yard & Adorable Shed w/ Electricity. Single carport w/ extra parking pad. Exterior & Interior painted within last 2 years; Metal Roof installed in 2019; HVAC 2014; LED lighting.