For more information, please contact Lois Leonard at (828) 320-6354 OR Gina Jenkins at (828) 455-0922. Desirable Location, within the Charlesmont neighborhood! A beautiful brick ranch that is the perfect size for your quiet & peaceful enjoyment, yet ample space for family/friends. Open floor plan in main living areas: Encompassing a welcoming Foyer w/ coat closet; Kitchen offers island & full view into the Living Room so you can be actively engaged in conversation & has access to the rear patio; a large Dining Room w/ a gorgeous, brick-encased Fireplace, also where access is provided to the parking areas; Primary suite w/ private Bath offers a single vanity & shower; 2 spacious Guest Bedrooms & a full Bath housing a large linen closet; addtl Utility Closet located in the hallway; Designated Laundry Room; Pull-down for Attic Access. Wood in all main areas, tile in Baths; Ceiling fans in Bedrooms. Lovely rear yard & Adorable Shed w/ Electricity. Single carport w/ extra parking pad. Exterior & Interior painted within last 2 years; Metal Roof installed in 2019; HVAC 2014; LED lighting.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $218,500
- Updated
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision
- Updated
Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel…
- Updated
Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.
- Updated
A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.