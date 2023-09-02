Location, Location, Location! This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION ranch home is less than 5 minutes from downtown Lenoir with many nearby parks including Mulberry Recreation Center, Lenoir Optimist Park, TH Broyhill Walking Park, and Lenoir Golf Course. Super convenient to US 321 for a quick commute to the Hickory area or HWY 18 to Morganton or Wilkesboro. Home features to include granite counters, stainless appliances, custom cabinets in the kitchen, durable and attractive LVP flooring throughout, 2 full baths, pre-wired for cable television and a concrete driveway. 1 year builder warranty included. Home scheduled to be complete and ready to move in mid-December of 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tailei Qi, 34, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside a…
VALDESE — A man died Tuesday night after a wreck on Interstate 40.
A man made two court appearances in two days after new allegations of child sex crimes emerged Thursday.
A former teacher and youth pastor received two more child sex charges Tuesday.
Troopers have identified a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 early Thursday.