Great Possibilities with this Home in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. 2 Separate Living Areas makes this home very versatile. Living area #1: Kitchen offers SS Appliaces, pantry & bar area w/wine refrigerator, Living Rm w/glass doors to covered porch, full hall bath w/tub-shower, bedroom w/walk-in closet, sitting room and 2nd bedroom. Living area#2: Open Concept Kitchen/Living Rm w/back door to deck, sliding glass doors to covered deck, bedroom & full hall bath w/tub-shower. Separate entrances to both Living Area#1 and Living Area#2. Laundry Room/Mud Room in entrance #2 w/stairs to double garage and additional door to Living Area #2 that can be locked for privacy. Garage and Laundry/Mud Room could be used by Both Living Area #1 & 2 without entering the living area spaces. This house is set up for the ability to live separately but under one roof. Floorplan available.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $219,900
