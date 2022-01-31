 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $219,900

Great Possibilities with this Home in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. 2 Separate Living Areas makes this home very versatile. Living area #1: Kitchen offers SS Appliaces, pantry & bar area w/wine refrigerator, Living Rm w/glass doors to covered porch, full hall bath w/tub-shower, bedroom w/walk-in closet, sitting room and 2nd bedroom. Living area#2: Open Concept Kitchen/Living Rm w/back door to deck, sliding glass doors to covered deck, bedroom & full hall bath w/tub-shower. Separate entrances to both Living Area#1 and Living Area#2. Laundry Room/Mud Room in entrance #2 w/stairs to double garage and additional door to Living Area #2 that can be locked for privacy. Garage and Laundry/Mud Room could be used by Both Living Area #1 & 2 without entering the living area spaces. This house is set up for the ability to live separately but under one roof. Floorplan available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert