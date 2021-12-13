3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $229,000

This welcoming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is essentially a new construction! An efficient 1,193 HSF brick home that has an unfinished basement and sits on a .46 acre corner lot with a sizable back yard. Porcelain tile & authentic hardwood floors throughout. 100% new electrical wiring & plumbing throughout, including main supply line from the water meter and city sewer lines out. Brand new Rheem HVAC heat pump system. All new insulation in walls, floors, and blown attic insulation to code. New vinyl double hung & slider windows throughout. New 30 year architectural shingle roof, complete with seamless gutters. The renovation was completed by a licensed general contractor so all building permits & inspections have been completed with the county. Kitchen cabinets are solid birch wood & new appliances are included. Oh yeah, and a new back deck for cook outs... Don't miss out on this gem!