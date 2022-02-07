3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $239,900

Neighborhood of homes built around 2006-2008: Charming, Private 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This raised ranch has a split bedroom floor plan with an open, spacious kitchen, dining, living room area. Large primary suite with walk-in closet. The finished extra large room on the lower level is a great family room/den that could be divided for an additional bedroom or playroom. Oversized attached two-car garage with 9' wide doors & deep enough to fit extended cab trucks and include small workshop area. Imagine grilling on the back deck overlooking your fantastic level backyard! Located on a quiet no-outlet culdesac street in desirable location minutes to 321. HVAC less than 1-year-old, dishwasher 2 years old. Steps on the front porch & back deck were replaced 2 years ago. Laundry on the main floor in the closet.