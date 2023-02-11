Brand New Cozy Cottage located in Lenoir NC. Enjoy a brand-new house with new GE Appliances, stackable washer/dryer hook up and New insulated windows. This home is in a great location with no restrictions to store your boat or camper you are only 5.3 miles to castle bridge to drop your boat in for the day and enjoy Lake Rhodhiss, also only 1.7miles from Cajun Mountain for all your shopping needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $244,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It looks as if Morganton will get a new place to chow down on some food and enjoy a pint or two by the end of the year.
The incident did not occur in a public place.
A man originally charged with murder in a 2018 shooting took a plea deal this week in Burke County Superior Court.
A suspect has been charged with murder after a Monday night shooting in McDowell County, authorities said Tuesday.
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…