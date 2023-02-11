Brand New Cozy Cottage located in Lenoir NC. Enjoy a brand-new house with new GE Appliances, stackable washer/dryer hook up and New insulated windows. This home is in a great location with no restrictions to store your boat or camper you are only 5.3 miles to castle bridge to drop your boat in for the day and enjoy Lake Rhodhiss, also only 1.7miles from Cajun Mountain for all your shopping needs.