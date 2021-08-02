3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $249,900

New On Market...brick & vinyl home located off the Starcross Road in Lenoir. Home has an open floor plan, split bedrooms, rocking chair front porch and private rear deck. The master suite features a walk in closet, smaller second closet and a large bathroom. The basement has a unfinished room that could be made into a 4th Bedroom, Office or Rec Room. The oversized garage has enough space for a workshop or extra storage. The subdivision of Starcross is less that 10 minutes to Downtown Lenoir and less than 30 minutes to Hickory and Blowing Rock. Come see for yourself. You will not be disappointed.