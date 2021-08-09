3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $255,000

Hard to find 1 story plan + 2 car garage on LARGE private lot at end of street. There's a pergola with a swinging bench out back, a nice creek to the side and back, a separate workshop, a raised garden area, and privacy out back. So so quiet too. Inside, there's real hardwoods, a BIG kitchen with island, a full sized unfinished basement that is nice and cool and dry that's perfect for whatever you need the space for. It also has a walk out door + a garage door. Master br is plenty large with separate shower. There's 2 closets for this bedroom too. The finished garage has openers. Huge rocking chair front porch + deck out back. Located right off Hwy 321. Minutes to Lake Hickory and the river. NO HOA! **Ok to submit offers during the coming soon period** Professional photos and measurements are on the way.