3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $259,000

You have got to see this absolutely gorgeous, completely remodeled, custom "Round Home" located just minutes from the Wilson Creek Wild and Scenic River Gorge. This home sits on a little over 8 acres with beautiful views of nature. Once inside the home you will fall in love with the custom woodwork throughout. Entering the lower level from the front patio area, you will find a nice size family room with a wood burning rock fireplace. The lower level consists of 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a laundry closet. From the lower level you will find a well built custom wooden staircase that leads to the main level of the home. At the top of the staircase you will find a large open floor plan including a living room and eat in kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and a wood top kitchen cart. Just off the living room area you will find an additional bedroom and a full bath. Rounding out the main level is a large deck with amazing views.