3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $264,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today! 828.291.9514 Gorgeous Home in West Caldwell School District- This home offers New Flooring Through Out, Completely NEW Kitchen which includes: All new stainless steel appliances, new white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops with tile backsplash. All NEW Interior Paint, Additional finished Living Space in the Basement, New HVAC and New Deck!! 3BR/2BA -Great Open Living Room and Dining Area with a Split Bedroom Plan. Master Suite is Spacious! Level backyard perfect for entertaining.