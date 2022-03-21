 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $264,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $264,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $264,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today! 828.291.9514 Gorgeous Home in West Caldwell School District- This home offers New Flooring Through Out, Completely NEW Kitchen which includes: All new stainless steel appliances, new white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops with tile backsplash. All NEW Interior Paint, Additional finished Living Space in the Basement, New HVAC and New Deck!! 3BR/2BA -Great Open Living Room and Dining Area with a Split Bedroom Plan. Master Suite is Spacious! Level backyard perfect for entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert