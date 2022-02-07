3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $265,000

Incredible price for brick home on Blowing Rock Blvd with both residential and commercial potential, and over 700 feet of road frontage on highly trafficked "Hwy 321". You won't believe the updates in this 1950 built property. Completely remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel farm house sink and large island with stainless vent hood. Bench space at island and adjacent dining room with beautifully updated lighting. Enjoy the comfortable living area with beautiful wood floors and fireplace. Beautiful updates continue in the bathroom, with beautiful stone accent wall and new vanity. Neutral walls, wood flooring in 2 bedrooms, carpet in 1, and crown molding. Stairs providing walk-down access to the "cellar" which appear to have thick poly on floors and up walls - making for additional storage space. Call Realty Executives (828) 328-8900