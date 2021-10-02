 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $269,900

Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in the desirable Lower Creek area of Lenoir, NC. This 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan. You're going to love the warm hardwood flooring as well as the arched doorways. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace and delightfully opens to the kitchen. The kitchen offers spacious cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite features hardwood floors with a large ensuite bathroom with separate vanities and a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy the covered front porch and relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck. The double garage is perfect for your cars and outdoor equipment. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and more!

