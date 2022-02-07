 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $279,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today! 828.291.9514-Gorgeous Home in West Caldwell School District- This home offers New Flooring Through Out, New Complete Kitchen, All NEW Interior Paint, Additional Living Space in the Basement, New HVAC and New Deck!! 3BR/2BA -Great Open Living Room and Dining Area with a Split Bedroom Plan. Master Suite is Spacious!

