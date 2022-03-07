3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $295,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Move-In ready home has it All! Updates include: Flooring; kitchen just updated including beautiful stainless appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops; 2 tiered composite decking overlooking you private backyard; windows, doors, roof, gutter guards and Rheem HVAC recently updated as well. Gas logs are located in the basement family room and the perfect atmosphere to watch sports and movies. The main level fireplace is prepared to install gas logs on that level if the next owner desires. This home is on city water and currently is on septic, but the sewer line has been run to the house, so the next owner can easily tie into city sewer if desired. Not only is the home amazing, but it is located on .84 of an acre with a double car garage and a large 24x24 detached garage/shop and a 9x12 shed to store your lawn equipment.