FULLY FURNISHED COZY CABIN in Blue Ridge Mountains. 3 BR 2 BA, partially finished basement, on 2 acres in outdoor paradise, The Coves Mountain River Club. Home sits off the road. Very private. Street side bordered by tall evergreens. All you need is your toothbrush, hiking boots, kayak, UTV! Furnishings, linens, kitchen ware, electronics included. Home is 3 years old and barely used. Enjoy mountain views from your porch, fire pit area, or porch swing on lower level. Lot is large enough for 2nd home. Ideal weather for year round enjoyment. Amenities: Miles of PRIVATE TRAILS to hike, bike, ride horses. Kayak, fish,tube, pan for gold on 5 miles of Johns River. Club house open 24/7: fitness center, locker rooms, salt water pool, hot tub, fire pits, wrap-around porches; 360° views of Table Rock, Grandfather Mtn, Blue Ridge Mtns, South Mtns, Brushy Mtns. Social, recreational events and excursions, cook-offs, sunset socials. Community Garden, Vineyard, Equestrian Center. Pisgah National Forest across the road! 1.5 hr to Charlotte - Asheville. Minutes to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $299,900
