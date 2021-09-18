 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $299,900

FULLY FURNISHED COZY CABIN in Blue Ridge Mountains. 3 BR 2 BA, partially finished basement, on 2 acres in outdoor paradise, The Coves Mountain River Club. Home sits off the road. Very private. Street side bordered by tall evergreens. All you need is your toothbrush, hiking boots, kayak, UTV! Furnishings, linens, kitchen ware, electronics included. Home is 3 years old and barely used. Enjoy mountain views from your porch, fire pit area, or porch swing on lower level. Lot is large enough for 2nd home. Ideal weather for year round enjoyment. Amenities: Miles of PRIVATE TRAILS to hike, bike, ride horses. Kayak, fish,tube, pan for gold on 5 miles of Johns River. Club house open 24/7: fitness center, locker rooms, salt water pool, hot tub, fire pits, wrap-around porches; 360° views of Table Rock, Grandfather Mtn, Blue Ridge Mtns, South Mtns, Brushy Mtns. Social, recreational events and excursions, cook-offs, sunset socials. Community Garden, Vineyard, Equestrian Center. Pisgah National Forest across the road! 1.5 hr to Charlotte - Asheville. Minutes to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert