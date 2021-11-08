3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $309,000

Welcome to serenity! This immaculately updated home sits on almost 6 acres of land with a beautiful pond, fresh spring, firepit and lovely landscaping. As you enter the front door, be prepared for the homey feel of this well maintained home. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sitting area, an open living room/dining area with vaulted ceilings/gas fireplace and laundry all on one level. The kitchen has all new SS appliances, quartz countertops and new cabinets. The primary bedroom boasts an electric fireplace, walk-in closet and exterior door leading onto a new deck to enjoy morning sunrises. Many updates to this home include: new windows, barn door to pantry, quartz countertops in bathroom, new well, new septic tank, new roof, new HVAC. No expenses have been spared! This turn-key property will not last long. Come and make it your home!