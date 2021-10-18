3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $315,000

This well maintained ranch style home sits on nearly 3 acres and is conveniently located between Lenoir and Morganton. You have got to see this home to appreciate how well it has been maintained and to see just how much potential it has. The home has a nice open floor plan on the main level as well as a large finished area in the basement which is perfect for entertaining guests. Outside the options are endless with nearly 3 acres and a heated and cooled workshop. Schedule your showing today!