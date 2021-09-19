 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $319,000

Beautiful home, woods, privacy, a creek and views! What else do you need? This home sits on 2.77 acres with woods on all sides so it feels like much more. The left side of the property runs along Zacks Fork Creek. You'll want to live on the wrap around porch as much as possible but there's plenty to love inside with a large great room with a gas fireplace, a generous kitchen with SS appliances and a gas range, a family sized dining room and the owner's suite on the main floor. Two more bedrooms, a family room and a full bath are upstairs. Call Tara Smith, Listing Agent at 704-806-1561 or email her at taraleesmith16@gmail.com.

