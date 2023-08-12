This new construction home is cozy, functional, and loaded with great features. You love the vaulted ceilings, archways, and wide open main living area. The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite countertop with a 4 inch backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a generous island. The primary suite has a HUGE closet and a private bathroom with dual sinks and a stand up shower. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized and they share a large full bathroom. This home has a charming front porch and sits on a great lot with a gorgeous backyard. Completion date is mid to late September. Come see it before it's gone.