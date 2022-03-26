 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $340,000

Immaculate home less than 2 years old and in a prime, convenient location makes this well maintained home a prize! This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home boasts an open kitchen/dining/living area concept with gorgeous exposed beams and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen houses a farmhouse style sink with all upscale appliances, as well as a large island for sitting, cooking or any use. Walk outdoors onto the back deck for a perfect location to appreciate nature, grill or read your favorite book. A large barn door hides a spacious laundry area, as well as the two-car garage. In the primary bedroom, you will fall in love with the large closet, as well as the oversized stand-up shower in the primary bath. This home also offers a spacious, stand-up crawlspace that can be used for additional storage. This house is a must see!

