Immaculate home less than 2 years old and in a prime, convenient location makes this well maintained home a prize! This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home boasts an open kitchen/dining/living area concept with gorgeous exposed beams and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen houses a farmhouse style sink with all upscale appliances, as well as a large island for sitting, cooking or any use. Walk outdoors onto the back deck for a perfect location to appreciate nature, grill or read your favorite book. A large barn door hides a spacious laundry area, as well as the two-car garage. In the primary bedroom, you will fall in love with the large closet, as well as the oversized stand-up shower in the primary bath. This home also offers a spacious, stand-up crawlspace that can be used for additional storage. This house is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
Fireworks were sparked during the county commissioner meeting Tuesday over plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Fac…
By invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has united the world against him, torched his economy, exposed the incompetence of his m…
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The fourth article also was published in Sunday’s …
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s…
Take a look at the lineup for this year's TGIF concert series on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.