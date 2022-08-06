3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $349,900

Cozy furnished cabin on 2 acres in Blue Ridge Mountains. Room to build 2nd larger home. In The Coves Mountain River Club - gated 3,200 acre community and outdoor paradise. Very private. Home sits off the road; street side of the lot is bordered by tall evergreens. Bring your toothbrush, hiking boots, kayak, UTV! Home is 4 years old and barely used. Enjoy mountain views from your porch swing or rockers. Hike miles of private trails. Kayak, fish, tube, pan for gold in 5 miles of Johns River on site. Pickle-ball courts, dog park. Community Garden, Vineyard, 2 Equestrian Centers. Club house: fitness center, locker rooms, pool, hot tub, fire pits, wrap-around porches, 360° views of Table Rock, Grandfather Mountain, Mt. Mitchell, Brown Mountain, Blue Ridge Mountains, South Mtns, Brushy Mtns. Social, recreational events and excursions, yoga, fitness, cook-offs, sunset socials. Pisgah National Forest across the road! 1.5 hr to Charlotte - Asheville. Minutes to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir