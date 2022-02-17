 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $35,000

Investors/Contractors, House in need of Restoration. Property is in an Estate and being sold "AS IS" cash only. Location is just off Hwy 321 N and has 1.8 Acres. Would make good rental or flip with some work. If looking for a project check this one out. Call Glenda 828-313-7118 Realty Executives of Hickory

