New construction!!! This 3BR/2BA Craftsman is a show stopper! Located in the Foothills of the NC Mountains in Parkview Subdivision. You will fall in love with the quality and style of this low maintenance home. Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, living room with vaulted ceiling & center exposed beam, gorgeous custom built kitchen cabinets with center island and granite countertops and laundry room with built-ins and folding table w/butcher block top! Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered back porch with beautiful brick paver flooring. The owner's suite features hardwood floors, a tray ceiling and an absolutely stunning ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, linen closet, a large tiled shower & a walk-in closet w/fabulous built-ins! There are 2 guests bedrooms with a centrally located bathroom. Room to grow in the full unfinished basement with french door access to the back patio. An easy drive to the mountains, Blue Ridge Parkway or Downtown Lenoir!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $369,900
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.
Seventeen people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 since the beginning of the month, health officials said.
A man already facing charges after a homeless man's dog was shot and killed in May landed three new charges last weekend when he punched and threatened a police officer.
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
Students and staff continue to quarantine and test positive for COVID-19 as the school year advances.
The bidding war for the former Morganton Junior High School building continues, with another upset offer received within the past week.
The King Street Eatery, at the corner of King and West Union streets, will reopen Wednesday with three food trucks on the table for diners.
Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
Burke County Public Schools are quarantining more students as COVID-19 clusters and positive cases increase.