3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $389,900

New Construction, oh my! Beautiful 3BR/2BA French Country home located in the charming town of Lenoir, "The Gateway to the Mountains"! This low maintenance home offers quality features throughout and an unfinished basement for expansion or storage. Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout, stylish fixtures, stack stoned gas fireplace, gorgeous beamed ceiling, and upper and lower decks for enjoying the change of seasons and your coffee! Custom kitchen with center island, tile backsplash and granite counter tops. The owner's suite features a tray ceiling and an ensuite bathroom with stunning tiled shower and a walk-in closet with dreamy built-in shelves! The 2 guest bedrooms offer a centrally located gorgeous bathroom. Large laundry room offers custom shelving and a butcher block folding table/cabinet. The unfinished basement has endless possibilities. Finish it for more living space or use it to store your extras! A must see!