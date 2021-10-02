New Construction, oh my! Beautiful 3BR/2BA French Country home located in the charming town of Lenoir, "The Gateway to the Mountains"! This low maintenance home offers quality features throughout and an unfinished basement for expansion or storage. Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout, stylish fixtures, stack stoned gas fireplace, gorgeous beamed ceiling, and upper and lower decks for enjoying the change of seasons and your coffee! Custom kitchen with center island, tile backsplash and granite counter tops. The owner's suite features a tray ceiling and an ensuite bathroom with stunning tiled shower and a walk-in closet with dreamy built-in shelves! The 2 guest bedrooms offer a centrally located gorgeous bathroom. Large laundry room offers custom shelving and a butcher block folding table/cabinet. The unfinished basement has endless possibilities. Finish it for more living space or use it to store your extras! A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A person of interest is being sought after a man was found dead at his home on Burkemont Avenue Saturday night.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
Police have released the name of a person of interest in a Saturday night death investigation.
- Updated
A Hickory man died early Monday morning when he was hit by a truck in Connelly Springs.
- Updated
A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.
- Updated
Police say more charges are possible against the man, pending the outcome of an autopsy.
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Local middle school remains on soft lockdown as threat is investigated.