3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $415,000

Pre-Construction coming late fall 2022!! This magnificent 3BR/2BA home is perfect for the large or growing family. The kitchen/dining area flows nicely into the large great room with a gas log fireplace and inviting patio area. The spacious primary suite offers a large walk-in closet, tile shower with double sinks and a separate tub. On the opposite side of the home you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. The laundry area is conveniently located off the kitchen, next to the garage. Above the garage you will find an unfinished area that will be plumbed and ready for your creativity or builder could finished for an additional fee. This space could serve multiple uses. Now is you chance to choose your granite, flooring and paint options. This home has so much to offer and just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Located approximately 30 mins from Blowing Rock or Hickory and roughly an hour to Charlotte.