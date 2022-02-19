Pre-Construction!! One level living at its finest in this well thought-out floor plan located in the beautiful subdivision of Huntington Woods. This home offers a large, open concept kitchen, dining and living room space with access to patios from both the living room and dining room. The expansive primary suite is located in the back quarter of the home and offers two walk-in closets and large salon bath with a tiled walk-in shower. On the front side of the home you will find 2 additional bedrooms conveniently located across from the laundry room and a 20x20 garage with additional storage. Now is your chance to choose your colors and finishes and be a part of this lovely up & coming neighborhood. Home is approximately 2 minutes from 321, 30 mins to Blowing Rock and an hour from Charlotte.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $415,000
