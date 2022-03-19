Pre-Construction coming early 2023!! This magnificent 3BR/2BA home is perfect for the large or growing family and is handicap friendly. The kitchen/dining area flows nicely into the large great room with a gas log fireplace and inviting patio area. The spacious primary suite offers a large walk-in closet, tile shower with double sinks and a separate tub. On the opposite side of the home you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. The laundry area is conveniently located off the kitchen, next to the garage. Above the garage you will find an unfinished area that will be plumbed and ready for your creativity or builder could finish for an additional fee. This space could serve multiple uses. Now is your chance to select your granite, flooring and paint options. This home has so much to offer and just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Located approximately 30 mins from Blowing Rock or Hickory and roughly an hour to Charlotte.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…
- Updated
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next installment will be published in Sunday’…
Find out what happened #50YearsAgoInBurkeCounty:
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on Monday, March 14.
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
A local organization has pledged to help preserve the oldest framed church in Burke County:
- Updated
This is national Sunshine Week, a week that shines a light on and educates the public’s right to government information.