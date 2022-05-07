Custom 3 BR 2 BA home with spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain Views, including Grandfather Mountain, Table Rock, Adams Mtn, and Hawks Bill. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows, and a large deck give this home an open airy feeling and plenty of living space. Walk-out finished basement has lower level parking and more porch with big views. Used as vacation home briefly. Enjoy outdoor living at its best at The Coves Mountain River Club, a 3,200+, gated community on 5 miles of Johns River, just across road from Pisgah National Forest. Club house open 24/7: fitness center, locker rooms, pool, hot-tub, fire pits, wrap-around porches, 360° mountain views. PRIVATE TRAILS. Social, recreational events, excursions, yoga, fitness, cook-offs, sunset socials. Community garden, vineyard, riverside equestrian center. 2nd barn coming June, 2022. Dog park. Pickle-ball court underway. 1.5 hr to Charlotte - Asheville. Mins to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $509,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man now is facing a felony charge after a standoff with public safety officers last week.
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory Tuesday evening.
A man charged in what authorities described as a “brutal” killing made his first court appearance Friday morning.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Nebo man with child sexual abuse.
A Nebo man is accused of strangling the mother of his child with medical tubing, authorities said on Thursday.
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
A dozen different fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire at a campground off Bear Cliff Village Drive near Lake James Wednesday evening.
An off-duty Hudson police officer was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting leaving one person injured on April 20, officials said.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
U.S. Marshals have found a vehicle associated with missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White in a Tennessee tow lot.