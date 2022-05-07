3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $509,900

Custom 3 BR 2 BA home with spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain Views, including Grandfather Mountain, Table Rock, Adams Mtn, and Hawks Bill. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows, and a large deck give this home an open airy feeling and plenty of living space. Walk-out finished basement has lower level parking and more porch with big views. Used as vacation home briefly. Enjoy outdoor living at its best at The Coves Mountain River Club, a 3,200+, gated community on 5 miles of Johns River, just across road from Pisgah National Forest. Club house open 24/7: fitness center, locker rooms, pool, hot-tub, fire pits, wrap-around porches, 360° mountain views. PRIVATE TRAILS. Social, recreational events, excursions, yoga, fitness, cook-offs, sunset socials. Community garden, vineyard, riverside equestrian center. 2nd barn coming June, 2022. Dog park. Pickle-ball court underway. 1.5 hr to Charlotte - Asheville. Mins to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir.