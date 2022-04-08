3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $535,500

One-of-a-kind property in Lenoir! As you pull in the gate and start down the drive you will be amazed! Located on 1.4 acres the property features the main house with over 3,300 heated sq ft, a detached double garage with workshop and a 497 sq ft guest apartment, large greenhouse & storage building. Lovely, covered brick patio accents the front of the house. The brick flooring carries throughout the main level living area with rock fireplace and beautiful pecky cypress walls. Large bedroom right off kitchen & up a few steps features sitting area and walk-in safe. Upstairs features sitting area, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2nd laundry. This showplace is a must see!!! Give Franklin a call today to view this home 828-446-7748