 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $54,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $54,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $54,900

Home is being sold AS-IS. Three bedroom, one bath home with brick and wood exterior, and a single carport with a utility room. Baseboard heat. Roof approximately 3 years per the seller. Unknown if kitchen appliances or A/C window unit are working. Cash only. Contact listing agent Lisa Starnes at 828-234-6553.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert