3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $552,000

This Contemporary home sits perfectly on 12+ acres overlooking Hibriten Mountain and even has a pond! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets in the large screened in porch. Master bedroom #1 is one to rave about having more square footage than you could imagine with his and hers closets, private custom built in vanity with sink, private toilet and sink, large linen closet, jetted tub, stand alone tiled shower and French doors leading to the back deck to admire the views of the mountains. Master Bedroom #2 has abundant views from the double window seats, walk-in closet, custom vanity and large linen closet. Bedroom #3 is equipped with its own private bath also with guest access. Eat in Kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful custom cabinets, pantry and is equipped with stainless electric range and dishwasher. Massive laundry room with closet space and utility sink. 3 car garage for spacious parking. Do not let this one slip away! Schedule your showing today!

