Privacy galore in this Beautiful Custom built All BRICK home in turn key condition sits on 10 Wooded Acres at the foot of Blue Ridge Mtns & 15 min drive to historic Blowing Rock! Inviting 2 story foyer, Large LR w/ handmade stone FP (never been used), spacious Kitchen w/ granite countertops, bkfst bar, dbl ovens, cooktop, MW and DW convey, Dining area. Primary with en suite, WIC, Main level laundry room and half bath. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level, Upstairs boasts 2 oversized bedrooms, shared hall bath & attic storage. Basement has family room with FP, an unfinished side for storage, garage bay and walkout. Breezeway from backdoor ushers to a 2 car garage. Attractive yard w/mature landscaping and Storage shed for wood. Custom CertainTeed shingles for longer Roof Life! Enjoyable evenings on the full length front porch watching deer or wild turkey walk by! Don't miss this Immaculate Mountain Paradise!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $574,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
Daxton Bennick won’t be competing at this weekend’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event as originally planned, but 2023 …
Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael as the victims of a fatal crash involving a Hicko…