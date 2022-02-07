3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $59,900

3 bedroom 1 bath home with Living room kitchen and laundry room. Home would make a great property to fix up or flip. Do not walk the property without a licensed real estate agent and scheduled showing appointment as the home in occupied. There are structural flooring conditions and a new roof is needed. Home being sold in as-is condition and does need repairs. Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today at (828)292-1440.