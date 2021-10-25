3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $60,000

3 bedroom, 1 bath spacious home with .6 acre, gently sloping lot located in Lenoir city limits. Main level includes living room, 1 bedroom, dining room, bath, kitchen with pantry and laundry area, and a 200+ sq ft partially finished enclosed porch. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms and a large bonus area, not included in square footage due to ceiling height, but could be used as a closet. Covered porch in front and deck across the back. Under kitchen area there is a high crawl space with a dirt floor which includes the gas furnace and water heater. Property needs some TLC. Sold AS-IS. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). $60,000