3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $614,900

BRING YOUR HORSES! STUNNING custom-built home, one owner home, on almost 15 acres! Gorgeous pasture land & tons of privacy! Main level features living room w/2 sided fireplace to the kitchen, master bedroom, large laundry room, & spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. in addition to 2 large bedrooms & a full bath, the upper level also features an office nook area & huge bonus room that would make an awesome game/hobby room or 4th bedroom! Basement has tons of unfinished area perfect for storage & workshop. The basement also features 2 finished rooms...one is connected to a full bathroom. This space was formerly used as a home daycare & would make a great play area or in-law suite. Enjoy your evenings on either the 40x8 covered front porch (overlooking the front pasture) or or the 20x12 covered back patio just off the kitchen (overlooking the perfect spot for your future firepit area and/or swimming pool). The 56x40 detached building is a huge plus to the property!