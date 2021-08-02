 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $614,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $614,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $614,900

BRING YOUR HORSES! STUNNING custom-built home, one owner home, on almost 15 acres! Gorgeous pasture land & tons of privacy! Main level features living room w/2 sided fireplace to the kitchen, master bedroom, large laundry room, & spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. in addition to 2 large bedrooms & a full bath, the upper level also features an office nook area & huge bonus room that would make an awesome game/hobby room or 4th bedroom! Basement has tons of unfinished area perfect for storage & workshop. The basement also features 2 finished rooms...one is connected to a full bathroom. This space was formerly used as a home daycare & would make a great play area or in-law suite. Enjoy your evenings on either the 40x8 covered front porch (overlooking the front pasture) or or the 20x12 covered back patio just off the kitchen (overlooking the perfect spot for your future firepit area and/or swimming pool). The 56x40 detached building is a huge plus to the property!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert