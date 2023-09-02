Private mountain cottage! This idyllic 3 BR 2.5 BA haven is nestled in the heart of The Coves Mountain River Club, a 3200+ acre gated community in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Built by Helton Construction in 2020 & meticulously maintained by current owners, the ~2.89 acre homesite features modern comforts on a large private lot w/ mature trees. The welcoming front porch invites you into the main level of the home featuring an open floor plan, modern kitchen with Carolina Custom Cabinets, & a primary bedroom suite. Downstairs, the spacious walk-out basement includes two bedrooms, a cozy den, & a second kitchen, perfect for entertaining or hosting. Beyond the home's screened back porch, enjoy evening bonfires at the stone fire-pit. Key amenities at The Coves include: The Lodge, swimming pool, hot-tub, kitchen, a library, a fitness facility, changing areas, & panoramic views, community gardens, a vineyard, pickle-ball courts, & shuffleboard, two equestrian facilities, & extensive trails.