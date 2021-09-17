The perfect mountain home is here! This home sits on a 3.71 ac lot, nestled in The Coves Mountain River Club. Upper level feat. an open concept with beautiful wooden cathedral ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen, dining, living room, and full bath. Shaw Construction build with Hardwoods throughout. Kickback in front of the cozy fireplace or grab a seat on the 3rd level deck with spectacular mountain views. Main level feat. Master BR with walk-in closet and tile shower, 2nd & 3rd BRs & 2nd full bath. Laundry on main. Back Decks on all 3 levels of home. Basement features finished bath and has been plumbed for a 2nd kitchen(per seller). Septic perked for 4 bedrooms, home is move in ready yet leaves room to buildout more bedrooms and basement has unlimited potential. Stairs worries you? Just jump on the elevator. Community offers Equestrian center, 5 mi on Johns River, Clubhouse w/pool, hot tub, fitness, events, hiking/horse trails, vineyard, and garden.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $625,000
