Whether it’s the sound of the waterfall or the view of Table Rock Mountain, you will no doubt fall in love with this meticulously maintained home and beatifully manicured landscaping. Main level features a cozy greatroom with stone front raised hearth gas fireplace. Open concept floorplan allows a smooth transition from the greatroom into the dining area and kitchen with high end cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Large sliding doors are conveniently located off of the dining area and allows easy access to a spacious deck. Upstairs is the Primary Suite with a large customized walk in closet, along with two other bedrooms and second full bath. This showcase home boasts a finished 9 ft ceiling walk out lower level, which can be used as an office, exercise room, crafts room, or a guest suite with a full bathroom and patio. In addition, there is plenty of storage and a UTV garage/work shop. A partial home back up generator is also included.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $639,000
