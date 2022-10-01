3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $665,000

3 BR 2.5 BA pristine home on 2.89 beautifully landscaped acres. Front porch, screened back porch. Open floor plan, primary suite on main. 2 BR, den, and 2nd kitchen in walk-out basement. Gorgeous landscape and hardscape. Perennials, blooming trees, rimmed with mature trees, wooded in back. Fire-pit, quaint shed, raised garden bed. On a culdesac at The Coves Mountain River Club, 3200+ acre gated community in Blue Ridge Mountains of W. North Carolina. *Private trail system: hike, bike, ride horses, UTV. *5 miles of Johns River: kayak, fish, pan for gold, even a swimming hole. *Clubhouse: pool, hot-tub, kitchen, lending library, fitness center, locker rooms, 360° views of Grandfather Mtn, Hawks Bill, Table Rock & Brown Mtn. Community gardens, vineyard, pickle-ball, shuffleboard. 2 Equestrian Centers. *Across road from Pisgah National Forest & Wilson Creek Gorge. Socials, trips, hiking club, yoga, strength training. *1.5 hr to Charlotte/Asheville. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton.