Private Oasis with mountain views minutes from the club house and pool! Primarily single level living with an open kitchen featuring custom granite countertops, a copper farm sink, walk-in pantry and deck access. Guest quarters have a separate living room allowing for easy visits. Brilliant lighting with 10" vaulted ceilings, natural wood floors as well as views from three side of the house. Outside of the home the property boasts well-loved heirloom fruit trees. 1,000 gallon buried propane tank. Pellet stove. Cannot see neighbors. Bonus: +1,690 sq. ft. covered, unfinished open air lower level. Total: 4,604 sq. ft. Gated community of The Coves Mountain River Club in the midst of NC Blue Ridge Mountains. Private trail system, 5 miles of Johns River, picnic shelter, vineyard, equestrian center, waterfall park. Clubhouse: 360° views, full kitchen, pool, fitness center, hot tub, fireplace, lending library, fire-rings. Events, socials, excursions.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $694,500
