Take in Blue Ridge Mountain and Johns River views from this beautifully designed 3 BR 2.5 BA hilltop home at The Coves Mtn River Club. Wrap around porch, timber-frame screened side-porch, breezeway to 2 car garage. Unfinished basement, UTV garage. Views of Grandfather Mtn, Johns River, 2 fountain ponds, and more! Vaulted wood ceilings, hardwood floors. Bright, open kitchen, custom cabinets, 8 ft granite island. Views from Primary BR. Gorgeous mulched landscaping:100s of bulbs, perennials, trees. No grass to mow. +/-250 yards to river + trails to amenities. This 3,200 acre gated community has private trail system, 5 miles of Johns River, Waterfall Park, 2 Equestrian Centers, organic community garden, vineyard. Clubhouse: 360° mountain views, fireplace, full kitchen, lending library, fitness center, locker rooms, salt-water pool, hot tub, viewing decks, porch rockers, outdoor fire-rings. Pickle-ball courts. Dog Park. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton. 1.5 hr to Charlotte, Asheville
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $699,900
