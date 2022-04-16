Hear the waterfall from the back-porch of this pristine 3BR 3BA Craftsman Ranch home in North Carolina's favorite community for outdoor living, The Coves Mountain River Club. Barely used as 2nd home. Vaulted ceilings, gorgeous built-ins. Primary suite on main. Soaking tub, walk-in shower. Tons of storage. Large laundry, mud room. Walkout basement with large family room plumbed for wet bar or mini kitchen. Maintenance free hard board, stone exterior. Lush landscaping with perennials, blooming trees, dry beds of river-stone for drainage. 3,200+ acre gated community in Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Miles of private trails: hike, bike, ride horses, UTV. 5 miles of the Johns River: kayak, fish, pan for gold. Community garden, vineyard. 2 Equestrian Centers. Dog park. Clubhouse: pool, kitchen, library, fireplace, fitness center, locker rooms, decks, porches, fire-rings, 360° of best views in N.C. Across road is 500,000 Pisgah National Forest & Wilson Creek Gorge. Socials, clubs, trips, hiking club, yoga. 1.5 hr to Charlotte or Asheville. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $727,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library on Thursday.
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
The Victorious Church of God in Morganton has opened the VCOG Thrift Store in the West Union Plaza:
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
ICARD — It was like something out of a nightmare when Jeremiah Brittain woke up Tuesday morning.
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
The Morganton City Council voted in favor of a rezoning request for two tracts on North Green Street at its meeting earlier this month.