Hear the waterfall from the back-porch of this pristine 3BR 3BA Craftsman Ranch home in North Carolina's favorite community for outdoor living, The Coves Mountain River Club. Barely used as 2nd home. Vaulted ceilings, gorgeous built-ins. Primary suite on main. Soaking tub, walk-in shower. Tons of storage. Large laundry, mud room. Walkout basement with large family room plumbed for wet bar or mini kitchen. Maintenance free hard board, stone exterior. Lush landscaping with perennials, blooming trees, dry beds of river-stone for drainage. 3,200+ acre gated community in Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Miles of private trails: hike, bike, ride horses, UTV. 5 miles of the Johns River: kayak, fish, pan for gold. Community garden, vineyard. 2 Equestrian Centers. Dog park. Clubhouse: pool, kitchen, library, fireplace, fitness center, locker rooms, decks, porches, fire-rings, 360° of best views in N.C. Across road is 500,000 Pisgah National Forest & Wilson Creek Gorge. Socials, clubs, trips, hiking club, yoga. 1.5 hr to Charlotte or Asheville. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $729,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Burke County Public Schools for sexual assaults she says were committed by two school employees in the 1970s.
A Nebo man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for abusing an infant to produce child pornography.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
When Morganton Public Safety Officer Joseph Jones started his shift on Oct. 17, 2019, it was a night like any other.
High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man has been charged after investigators said they found him with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
MARION — A Morganton woman was charged in McDowell County after a traffic stop last week.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Search warrants filed in connection with a drug arrest earlier this month revealed more details into a drug distribution in…
VALDESE — The town of Valdese has announced its summer concert line up for 2022 featuring a variety of musicians and bands from across the Carolinas.
A wreck slowed traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Morganton Department of Public Safety Officer…