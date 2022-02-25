Pristine 3BR 3BA Craftsman Ranch home in North Carolina's favorite community for outdoor living, The Coves Mountain River Club. Sellers barely used as 2nd home. Open floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous built-ins. Master suite on main. Soaking tub, walk-in shower. Tons of storage. Large laundry, mud room. Walkout basement with large family room plumbed for wet bar or mini kitchen. Maintenance free hard board, stone exterior. Lush landscaping with perennials, blooming trees, dry beds of river-stone for drainage. 3,200+ acre gated community in Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. Miles of private trails: hike, bike, ride horses, UTV. 5 miles of the Johns River: kayak, fish, pan for gold. Community garden, vineyard. 2 Equestrian Centers. Dog park. Clubhouse: pool, kitchen, library, 3-side fireplace, fitness center, locker rooms, decks, porches, fire-rings, 360° of best views in N.C. Across road is 500,000 Pisgah National Forest & Wilson Creek Gorge. Socials, clubs, trips, hiking club, yoga. 1.5 hr to Charlotte or Asheville. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $749,500
