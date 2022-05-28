Take in Blue Ridge Mountain and Johns River views from this beautifully designed 3 BR 2.5 BA hilltop home at The Coves Mountain River Club. Wrap around porch, timber-frame screened side-porch, breezeway to 2 car garage. Views of Grandfather Mtn, Johns River, 2 fountain ponds, and more! Vaulted wood ceilings, hardwood floors. Bright, open kitchen with custom cabinets and 8 ft granite island. Grandfather Mtn views from large Primary BR. Gorgeous mulched landscaping:100s of bulbs, perennials and trees. No grass to mow. UTV garage, unfinished basement. This 3,600 acre gated community has private trail system, 5 miles of Johns River, Waterfall Park, 2 Equestrian Centers, organic community garden and vineyard. Clubhouse: 360° mountain views, fireplace, full kitchen, lending library, fitness center, locker rooms, salt-water pool, hot tub, viewing decks, porch rockers, outdoor fire-rings. Pickle-ball courts. Dog Park. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton. 1.5 hr to Charlotte, Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $749,900
