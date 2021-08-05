 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $79,900

Enjoy your evenings sitting on the large covered front porch! Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with-in walking distance to dining and shopping. Loaded with potential! Conveniently located near Wal-Mart & downtown Lenoir. Nice level back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert