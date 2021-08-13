W. North Carolina horse farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The heart of this 10 acre spread is a 2900+ sq ft farmhouse with a welcoming, deep front porch and a relaxing back porch and patio. Current total acreage is 15.03 acres -5 acres to be surveyed and recorded separately. See map in photos. Barn, run-in. Drive-thru storage building/workshop. Incredibly detailed craftsmanship: bullnose crown molding, baseboards, wall corners; tray ceilings, paneled wainscoting, custom cabinetry. 2 guest BR w/private baths, walk-in closets. Master BR/BA: lighted tray ceiling, private entrance to patio, soaking tub, walk-in shower, extensive cabinetry. Open kitchen/breakfast/great-room. Built-in bookcase, gas fireplace. Quiet reading room. At The Coves Mtn River Club, 3600 acre gated community on 5 miles of Johns River: equestrian ctr, clubhouse, pool, hot-tub, fitness ctr, private trails, fire-rings, community gardens, vineyard. Social, recreational events. Across from Pisgah National Forest, Wilson Creek Gorge. Minutes to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton. 1.25 hr to Charlotte/Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $799,900
