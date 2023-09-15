Custom built-one owner executive home on the golf course in NC Foothills! Your guests will be greeted by the stunning 2 story foyer! Home features 3 bedrooms (plus bonus room), 4 full baths/1 half bath, laundry room, spacious kitchen w/breakfast nook, living room & formal dining room for all your family gatherings. Large primary suite boasts a walk-in closet, soaking tub & separate shower. The HUGE bonus room w/full bath is used as a 4th bedroom. Study is located on the main level! Love to entertain?! The basement level offers an oversized family room (with gas logs), kitchenette w/breakfast bar, 2 booths for additional seating, plus a spacious game room...the perfect spot for your pool table. Basement has plenty of unfinished area for your storage needs, including the ideal space for your golf cart & workshop. Sitting on 2 prime lots (1+ acre)! Cedar Rock Country Club offers a club house, outdoor pool, tennis courts, social events, dining & more! Only 30 minutes to Blowing Rock!